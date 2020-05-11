UK PM to unveil COVID-10 alert system

Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a coronavirus warning system when he outlines his plans to gradually ease Britain’s lockdown while dropping the “stay home” slogan.

The prime minister will instead tell the country to “stay alert, control the virus and save lives” when he outlines his “road map” to a new normality during an address to the nation on Sunday.

Johnson is planning to tell workers who cannot do their jobs from home to begin returning to their workplaces while following social-distancing rules.

It is understood that a warning system administered by a new “joint biosecurity centre” will detect local increases in infection rates, with the view to locally alter restrictions in England.

With the alerts ranging from green in level one to red in level five, Johnson is expected to say the nation is close to moving down from four to three.

The Times newspaper is also reporting that Johnson would announce on Sunday that passengers arriving at airports and ports, including Britons returning from abroad, would have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Under measures that are likely to come into force in early June, travellers will have to provide the address at which they will self-isolate on arrival, The Times said.

Johnson will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee with Cabinet ministers, leaders of the devolved nations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan before his 7pm UK time pre-recorded address.

On Monday, the government will publish a 50-page document outlining the full plan to cautiously re-start the economy to MPs.

The shift in messaging will come amid concerns that workers may not wish to resume their roles after the firm instructions to “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

Later in the week, Johnson will address the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives.