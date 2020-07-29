UK minister to cut short Spanish holiday

Britain’s transport minister is heading home early from his holiday in Spain, the Sun newspaper reports, after the government introduced a two-week quarantine rule which prompted a backlash from Madrid, airlines and tourists.

“I think it’s right to get back to work in the UK as soon as possible in order to help handle the situation,” Grant Shapps was quoted as saying in a statement reported by the Sun.

“The sooner I get back from Spain myself, the sooner I can get through quarantine.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Britain’s decision to slap a quarantine on people travelling from Spain was unfair.

He added that the Spanish government was in touch with the British government to try and make it change its mind.

Sanchez said the “error” was for officials in London to have considered the rate of coronavirus infection in Spain as a whole, when most regions had a lower rate than Britain’s.