UK PM’s office hits back at virus critics

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than 16,000 people have died from coronavirus in Britain, the fifth-highest national toll. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK PM’s office hits back at virus critics

By Shaun Connolly

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 06:34:38

The British government has hit back at newspaper reports that Boris Johnson and his administration were far too slow to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Downing Street has accused the Sunday Times newspaper of “falsehoods” and “errors” after it published comments from a government source saying the administration “missed the boat on testing and PPE” (personal protective equipment).

“This article contains a series of falsehoods and errors and actively misrepresents the enormous amount of work which was going on in government at the earliest stages of the coronavirus outbreak,” a government spokesman said on Sunday.

“This is an unprecedented global pandemic and we have taken the right steps at the right time to combat it, guided at all times by the best scientific advice.

“… The Prime Minister has been at the helm of the response to this, providing leadership during this hugely challenging period for the whole nation.”

Senior minister Michael Gove described the article as “off beam” earlier on Sunday.

Gove confirmed the Sunday Times report that Johnson missed five meetings of the key government crisis committee Cobra in the run-up to the pandemic, but insisted this was not unusual.

That stance was echoed by the government spokesman.

“It is entirely normal and proper for Cobra to be chaired by the relevant secretary of state,” he said.

“At this point the World Health Organisation had not declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern, and only did so only on January 30.

“Indeed, they chose not to declare a PHEIC the day after the Cobra meeting.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News there were “serious questions” as to why Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings throughout February, “when the whole world could see how serious this was becoming”.

“And we know that serious mistakes have been made, we know that our frontline NHS (National Health Service) staff don’t have the PPE, that they’ve been told this weekend that they won’t necessarily have the gowns which are vital to keep them safe. 

“We know that our testing capacity is not at the level that is needed.”

More than 16,000 people have died in Britain – the fifth-highest national death toll of the pandemic.

The government has faced criticism over shortages of PPE and what some say was the late timing of social distancing restrictions.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

news

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.