The Speaker of the House of Commons says the UK parliament will go virtual amid the pandemic. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK parliament plans virtual return

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 07:14:00

Britain’s parliament plans to restart some proceedings next week, the Speaker of the House of Commons says, adapting a centuries-old institution for the coronavirus outbreak by going largely virtual.

The government asked parliament to start its Easter break a week early last month, suspending sitting for at least four weeks as fears grew that politicians and staff were being put at risk by continuing to work there.

Several MPs and ministers have since either tested positive for the virus or self-isolated with symptoms, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is now recuperating from COVID-19 complications that almost cost him his life.

But opposition parties have called for parliament to return as soon as possible so that the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far resulted in more than 12,000 people dying in hospital, can be scrutinised.

“Planning for certain parts of House business to be taken virtually is progressing well,” Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the 650-member elected lower chamber, wrote to MPs.

Hoyle said the plan was for oral questions to ministers, including the often rowdy weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session, as well as urgent questions and statements, to take place each sitting day by videolink and be broadcast live.

“The scale of the challenge means there are bound to be bumps along the way, but once these proceedings have been judged to be delivered in a satisfactory and sustainable way… then the House can consider extending the model to other proceedings,” Hoyle said, adding this could include consideration of legislation.

Some of parliament’s committees of MPs have already been trialling holding sessions via online videolink during the Easter break.

