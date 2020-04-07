UK PM in intensive care, symptoms worsen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

UK PM in intensive care, symptoms worsen

By Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas and Kylie MacLellan

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 07:18:07

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson haas been moved to an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, and his Downing Street office says he is still conscious.

Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

Downing Street had said he was in good spirits and still in charge, though he was moved to an intensive care unit – where the most serious cases are treated – at St Thomas’ hospital, across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament in central London.

Johnson had received oxygen, a source said.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesman for his office said.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary,” Downing Street said. 

“The PM remains conscious at this time.”

Downing Street said he had been moved to the ICU as “a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery”.

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26.

He has faced criticism for initially approving a much more modest response to the new coronavirus outbreak than other European leaders, saying on March 3 that he had been shaking hands with coronavirus patients.

He changed tack when scientific projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom. On Monday, health officials said Britain’s death toll stood at 5373.

Johnson effectively shuttered the world’s fifth-largest economy, advising people to stay at home and the elderly or infirm to isolate themselves for weeks.

The virus had already penetrated the British government.

Johnson and his health minister tested positive last month and chief medical adviser Chris Whitty also self-isolated. Johnson’s pregnant 32-year-old fiancée, Carrie Symonds, also had symptoms but said on Saturday she was feeling better.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

NRL talks NRLW future with female stars

The NRL has moved to assure its female stars they have not been forgotten by the game as NRLW remains in limbo over the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

AFL examines quarantine hub options

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with its 18 teams quarantined in up to four separate locations.

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

news

health

Australians told to keep up virus measures

Australians have been urged to keep up distancing measures despite the rate of coronavirus cases going down, as the government's modelling will be released.

sport

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

world

virus diseases

Virus deaths 'levelling off' in countries

Leaders in many countries are warning that an apparent levelling off in coronavirus deaths could be reversed if people stop using social distancing measures.