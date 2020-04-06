UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus, although his office said it was not an emergency admission.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said on Sunday.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”

Johnson went into isolation at a flat in Downing Street on March 27 after announcing that he had tested positive and said on Friday he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” Downing Street said.