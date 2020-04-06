Discover Australian Associated Press

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Boris Johnson expected back at Number 10

By Guy Faulconbridge and William James and Elizabeth Piper

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 17:40:16

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “doing well” and is expected to be back at his office shortly, housing minister Robert Jenrick says after the British leader was admitted to hospital.

“He’ll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that, but I’ve heard that he’s doing well and I very much look forward to him being back in Number 10 as soon as possible,” Jenrick told BBC radio.

“This isn’t an emergency admission and so I certainly expect that he’ll be back at Number 10 shortly,” he added, referring to Johnson’s Downing Street residence.

Johnson was suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, but Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.

Johnson, who had been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive for the virus last month, was taken to hospital on Sunday night because he still had a high temperature and his doctors felt he needed additional tests.

The prime minister will undergo “precautionary” tests on Monday and will continue to lead the government, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said.

“We all hope and expect he’ll be able to get back to Number 10 soon and continue the work that he has been doing.”

On March 27, the 55-year-old Johnson went into isolation at an apartment in Downing Street and said on Friday he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the government’s emergency COVID-19 meeting on Monday.

With only an unwieldy collection of sometimes ancient and contradictory precedents to go by, there is no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated.

US President Donald Trump said Johnson was a “strong man” as he passed on his nation’s best wishes.

“All Americans are praying for him,” Trump told a news conference. “He’s a friend of mine, he’s a great gentleman and a great leader, and as you know he went to the hospital today but I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine.”

“Clearly the prime minister is finding it difficult to shake this thing off,” said Jonathan Ball, Professor of Molecular Virology at Nottingham University.

“What it does show is how difficult it is to predict how this infection will develop, and whilst most people will experience nothing more than an annoying cold, for others this can develop into a serious and sometimes life-threatening disease.”

Medics said that patients with COVID-19 can deteriorate after about 10 days, with some developing pneumonia.

Johnson posted a video message on Friday, appearing weary, sitting in a chair with his shirt open at the neck.

“Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature,” he said. 

