UK PM ‘improving’ in intensive care

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
St.Thomas' Hospital in London, where PM Boris Johnson's condition is said to be 'improving'. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

UK PM ‘improving’ in intensive care

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 16:57:12

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a third night in intensive care with COVID-19 complications but is improving and able to sit up as his government prepares to discuss how to review the strictest shutdown in  peacetime history.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was rushed to intensive care on Monday. He has received oxygen support but has not been put on a ventilator.

“He has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team,” his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Wednesday. “His condition is improving.”

US President Donald Trump said Johnson appeared to be improving after what he described as a “tough bout”.

“I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better,” Trump told reporters.

While Johnson is out of action, the country is entering what scientists say is the deadliest phase of the outbreak and the government is pondering the question of if and when to lift lockdown measures that have shut down much of the economy.

The government’s emergency response meeting, known as COBRA, will on Thursday discuss how it should deal with a review on lockdown measures. Johnson’s designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will chair the meeting.

Total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by a daily record of 938 to 7097 as of 1600 GMT on April 7, health officials said on Wednesday.

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-affected season next month.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs could be 'cruise ships': GWS boss

GWS chairman Tony Shepherd says he is scared of the risks involved with creating quarantine hubs for AFL teams.

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year ban for an anti-doping violation that occurred last year, after he had retired from the AFL.

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-affected season next month.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.