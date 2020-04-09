UK PM Johnson ‘improving’ in hospital

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
St.Thomas' Hospital in London, where PM Boris Johnson's condition is said to be 'improving'. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

UK PM Johnson ‘improving’ in hospital

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 02:43:09

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with coronavirus but his condition is improving and he “can sit up in bed,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday when his condition deteriorated.

“The latest from the hospital is that the Prime Minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving, Sunak said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team.” 

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said earlier the PM continues to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and is breathing without any other assistance.

Slack declined to provide further details of Johnson’s treatment, saying Wednesday’s update “contains all of the information which the PM’s medical team considers to be clinically relevant.”

The 55-year-old was taken to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a fever and cough that persisted 10 days after he tested positive for the virus.

He is the first world leader confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The news came as the UK reported the largest daily rise in deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday – up by 938 – taking the total death toll to 7,097.

Latest sport

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

news

politics

Coronavirus wage subsidies pass parliament

The Morrison government's record $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy program has passed federal parliament.

sport

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

world

health

Boris Johnson responding to treatment

A Downing Street spokesman says Boris Johnson is "responding to treatment" for caronavirus in the intensive care of a London hospital.