UK PM in intensive care, symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise, Downing Street says.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for more than 10 days, but the government had earlier said he was in good spirits and still in charge.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesman for his office said on Monday night.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.”

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus on March 26.