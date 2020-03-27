Discover Australian Associated Press

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter video that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

UK PM working after contracting virus

By William James

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 23:55:43

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still able to work in an office and study at No 11 Downing Street, his spokesman says after the British leader announced he had contracted coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

He is self-isolating for seven days, the spokesman said.

“There was an 0930 meeting, which we call the COVID-19 meeting … that went ahead. The PM played his role entirely via video conferencing,” the spokesman said.

“That’s how it will continue while the PM is self-isolating. He will do the same things, but that will be done exclusively by teleconferencing on his part.”

On a conference call with journalists, Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister was receiving meals left outside his door for him but would no longer appear in person at a daily news conference.

Queen Elizabeth last saw Johnson on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare,” a palace spokesman said.

