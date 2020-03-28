UK PM working after contracting virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter video that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK PM working after contracting virus

By William James

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 23:55:43

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still able to work in an office and study at No 11 Downing Street, his spokesman says after the British leader announced he had contracted coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

He is self-isolating for seven days, the spokesman said.

“There was an 0930 meeting, which we call the COVID-19 meeting … that went ahead. The PM played his role entirely via video conferencing,” the spokesman said.

“That’s how it will continue while the PM is self-isolating. He will do the same things, but that will be done exclusively by teleconferencing on his part.”

On a conference call with journalists, Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister was receiving meals left outside his door for him but would no longer appear in person at a daily news conference.

Queen Elizabeth last saw Johnson on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“The queen last saw the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare,” a palace spokesman said.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

Aust increasingly using law in virus fight

Fines are coming for those flouting isolation and social distancing orders while all people flying into Australia are being put under law-enforced quarantine.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 600,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 600,000.