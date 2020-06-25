Discover Australian Associated Press

People in England will be able to go to a pub or restaurant again from July 4, officials say. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK PM outlines easing of lockdown measures

By Christoph Meyer

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 00:15:54

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the 2-metre distancing rule will be revised to “1-metre plus” from July 4 when pubs and restaurants are allowed to re-open in England amid further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

“Our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end,” Johnson told parliament’s lower chamber on Tuesday.

The social distancing rule has been very hard on restaurants and pubs and other sectors of the hospitality industry, he said.

Guidelines were to be issued later on Tuesday, Johnson said, noting they would include avoiding face-to-face seating and adjusting shift rosters so that staff work in set teams.

While confirming the easing of the measures, Johnson said that “people should act in a responsible way”.

Amid the easing, cinemas and museums would also re-open along with hairdressers, libraries, places of worship, as well as hotels and bed and breakfast facilities.

However, nightclubs, indoor gyms, spas, beauty salons, swimming pools, water parks and casinos were to remain closed, the prime minister said.

Johnson said the measures applied for England.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own measures.

At a separate news conference, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the 2-metre rule on social distancing was to remain in place in Scotland pending a report from an advisory group due on July 2.

In an exchange with Ian Blackford of the opposition Scottish National Party, Johnson said “we will see future outbreaks,” adding authorities “will be in a much better position now to control those outbreaks”.

The government believed that primary and secondary schools can recommence in September, he added.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said he believed “the government is trying to do the right thing and in that, we will support them”.

Johnson took part in a meeting on Monday with the government’s COVID-19 strategy committee, where the changes were discussed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday the virus was “in retreat”.

Britain on Monday recorded its lowest daily coronavirus-related death toll since mid-March, with only 15 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

It was the first time in months that the country had recorded fewer than 1000 daily new infections.

Britain has been the European country hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 42,600 related deaths.

