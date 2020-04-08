Discover Australian Associated Press

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is responding to treatment. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Boris Johnson responding to treatment

By Sam Blewett

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 22:06:07

Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” as he remains in a stable condition in a London hospital’s intensive care unit where he is being treated for coronavirus, Downing Street says.

The prime minister continued to be in “good spirits” on Wednesday after spending his third night in St Thomas’s Hospital, his official spokesman said.

Johnson was said to be no longer working while following the advice of doctors and receiving just the “standard oxygen treatment” and “breathing without any other assistance”.

When asked about further specifics about his condition or treatment, the spokesman said the update includes all the information the PM’s medical team “considers to be clinically relevant”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab again chaired the daily Covid-19 meeting on Wednesday morning as he deputises for Mr Johnson.

Asked if anyone has been in contact with the prime minister, the spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.”

He added that Downing Street was “hugely grateful” for the messages of support that Johnson has received as he undergoes treatment.

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

