A Downing Street spokesman say UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a stable condition. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

UK PM stable after second night in ICU

By AAP

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 16:47:30

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care and is in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the battle against the virus.

Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit.

The 55-year-old British leader received oxygen support but was not put on a ventilator and his designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of the gravest public health emergencies in a century.

“The prime minister is in a stable condition, he’s comfortable and in good spirits,” Edward Argar, a junior health minister, said on Wednesday. “He has in the past had some oxygen but he’s not on ventilation.”

As Johnson battled the novel coronavirus from a bed in St Thomas’ hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown. 

Woman, 62, second coronavirus death in SA

A 62-year-old woman has become South Australia's second victim of COVID-19 after contracting the virus as a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

China's Wuhan lockdown ends

A two-month coronavirus lockdown has ended in the Chinese city of Wuhan but China is maintaining strict screening protocols to stop a resurgence of the disease.