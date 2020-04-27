Discover Australian Associated Press

British PM Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

UK PM thanks Britons for lockdown patience

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 18:36:32

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will outline plans for an easing of the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days but he’s warned that difficult judgments will be required.

“We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days,” Johnson said outside his Downing Street office on Monday.

“I want to serve notice now that these decisions will be taken with the maximum possible transparency and I want to share all our working and our thinking, my thinking, with you the British people.

“Of course we will be relying as ever on the science to inform us, as we have from the beginning.”

Johnson, who spent days in intensive care in hospital after he was infected with the virus, said the country was coming “to the end of the first phase of this conflict”.

“We must also recognise the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over one because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease but also an economic disaster,” he said.

Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown.

“Everyday I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war,” he said.

