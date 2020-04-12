Discover Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked the clinical team at St Thomas' Hospital, a spokesman says. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK PM ‘up and walking’ in virus recovery

By Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 04:08:40

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19, the government says.

The prime minister’s rapid health decline shook the country earlier this week, but he came out of three nights of intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his symptoms persisted.

A spokesman for Johnson said the prime minister, 55, was back on a hospital ward as he continued his recovery, which was said to be at an early stage.

“I was told he was waving his thanks to all of the nurses and doctors he saw as he was moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward,” the spokesman said.

“The hospital said that he was in extremely good spirits last night.”

His Downing Street office said later that Johnson had been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he was receiving.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care,” a spokesman said.

His spokesman said his recovery was only just beginning and he would take advice from his medical team.

“He must rest up,” his father, Stanley Johnson, told BBC radio. “You cannot walk away from this and go straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”

Johnson’s pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who has also had coronavirus symptoms, tweeted a rainbow picture – in support of healthcare workers – along with hand-clapping emojis.

