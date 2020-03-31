UK PM’s adviser has coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.

Cummings becomes the latest member of the Downing Street inner circle to either be diagnosed with Covid-19 or be forced to self-isolate as a result of developing symptoms associated with the virus.

Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the UK’s Brexit negotiator David Frost have all been struck down with coronavirus, while chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have also quarantined themselves after noticing symptoms.

Cummings, the mastermind behind Vote Leave’s messaging during the Brexit referendum, was last seen running out of Number 10 shortly after Johnson posted a video message on Friday announcing he had tested positive.

A Number 10 source told the PA news agency that Cummings would continue to stay in contact with the Downing Street team while in isolation.