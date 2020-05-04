Boris Johnson’s ‘tough old moment’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus in hospital last month.

The Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care at St Thomas’ in London with the disease, where he said medics gave him “litres and litres of oxygen”.

He described it as a “tough old moment”, telling the Sun On Sunday: “They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.

“I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.

Johnson, 55, said it was “hard to believe” his health had deteriorated in just a few days, saying he “couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better”.

The PM told the paper the “indicators kept going in the wrong direction” and that he kept asking himself: “How am I going to get out of this?”

“The bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe.

“That was when it got a bit … they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”

Johnson shared his experience of the disease as the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in British hospitals, care homes and the wider community rose to 28,131, up by 621.

The death toll has edged closer to that of Italy, which now stands at 28,710 and is the highest in Europe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

After a fortnight convalescing from the virus, and just two days after he returned to work full-time, the Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

They named him after their grandfathers, and two doctors – Dr Nick Price and Prof Nick Hart – who helped save Mr Johnson’s life.

The two doctors are experts in infectious diseases and ventilation, and shared their “warm congratulations” with the couple.

“We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way, and we give our thanks to the incredible team of professionals who we work with at St Thomas’ and who ensure every patient receives the best care,” they said in a statement.

Meanwhile two former British military chiefs, General Lord Dannatt and General Lord Richards have backed calls for health workers to be given daily allowances like those given to soldiers in war zones.