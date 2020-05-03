UK PM’s son named in tribute to doctors

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have revealed their son's name. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK PM’s son named in tribute to doctors

By Harriet Line

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 23:35:47

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their son in tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who treated Johnson for COVID-19.

Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram, saying she “couldn’t be happier”.

“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am,” she posted on Saturday.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full.”

Symonds and Wilfred are understood to be back in Number 10 Downing Street with Johnson after the birth on Wednesday.

Just weeks ago Johnson was discharged from intensive care where he had been battling coronavirus. 

Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

Johnson, who is currently grappling with the UK’s coronavirus crisis, is expected to take a “short period” of paternity leave later in the year.

The new family plans to live in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn, Johnson’s office has said.

Wilfred is Symonds’ first child, while Johnson is known to have fathered five others.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

news

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.