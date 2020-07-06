Discover Australian Associated Press

British newspapers are reporting that the UK is poised to end the use of Huawei technology. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

UK poised to dump Huawei in 5G network

By By Shaun Connolly, PA Political Correspondent

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 08:28:10

The UK is poised to end the use of Huawei technology in its 5G network amid security concerns, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to strike a major policy change after GCHQ is believed to have reassessed the risks posed by the Chinese tech company, newspapers are reporting.

A study set to be presented to Johnson this week will declare that US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use technology that is “untrusted”, reports said.

The prime minister’s decision to allow Huawei a limited roll in Britain’s 5G network is believed to have caused tension between London and Washington DC in recent months.

A report by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre has decided the US sanctions barring Huawei from using technology relying on American intellectual property has had a “severe” impact on the firm, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper stated that officials are crafting proposals to prevent new Huawei equipment being installed in the 5G network in as little as six months.

The involvement of the Chinese tech firm in Britain’s 5G network also caused concern among a number of prominent figures on the Conservative backbenches.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the National Cyber Security Centre was instructed to carry out a review on the situation.

It also reported the organisation found that US sanctions had a major impact on the firm’s viability, the newspaper said.

