Britain is poised to impose drastic wartime-style measures to deal with coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Over-70s in UK will have to self-isolate

By Catherine Wylie, Sam Blewett, Sophie Morris, Jess Glass and David Hughes

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 20:35:10

Elderly people in the UK will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months, as Britain escalates its fight against coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was a “very big ask”, but it was a measure which was for their own “self-protection”.

In an acknowledgement of the almost wartime measures being introduced, Hancock said the steps were “very, very significant and they will disrupt the ordinary lives of almost everybody in the country”.

The gearing up of the government’s efforts comes as the UK’s Covid-19 death toll rose on Saturday from 11 to 21, while the number of people testing positive for the disease passed the 1000 mark.

Hancock said people aged over 70 would be asked in the coming weeks to self-isolate for up to four months, in order to protect them from the virus.

Asked if that was in the government’s plan, he said: “That is in the action plan, yes, and we will be setting it out with more detail when it is the right time to do so, because we absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it’s for their own self-protection.”

Pressed on when the measure will be introduced, he said: “Certainly in the coming weeks, absolutely.”

“The measures that we’re taking, the measures that we’re looking at taking, are very, very significant and they will disrupt the ordinary lives of almost everybody in the country in order to tackle this virus,” he said.

The health secretary said a bill setting out emergency powers to deal with the outbreak will be published on Thursday.

Hancock said ministers were yet to make a decision on whether to ban gatherings of over 500 people in the rest of the UK, after Scotland said it would bring in restrictions from Monday.

The government is in talks with private hospitals about the possibility of taking over beds, in a further sign of the pressures that will face the health service at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

