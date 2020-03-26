UK posts biggest rise yet in virus deaths

Britain has posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly.

The death toll across the UK rose by 87 on Tuesday to 422 as of 9am local time, a 26 per cent increase on the previous day, the health ministry said in a statement.

Confirmed cases rose to 8077 from 6650, a 21 per cent rise that followed a couple of days in which the rate of increase appeared to have tailed off somewhat.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.