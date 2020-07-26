Discover Australian Associated Press

The UK will put new effort into tackling obesity, after it emerged as linked to coronavirus deaths. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK to fight obesity to reduce virus deaths

By AAP

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 09:17:30

People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19, British health officials have warned. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to tackle obesity and has himself lost weight since he was admitted to intensive care with COVID-19.

Public Health England said data showed that for people with a Body Mass Index of 30-35, risk of death from COVID-19 increased by 40 per cent, and it increased by 90 per cent for those with a BMI over 40.

People with a BMI of over 30 are classed by doctors as obese and PHE said almost 63 per cent of adults in England are over that mark. 

“The current evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, as well as from many other life-threatening diseases,” said Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE.

On Friday, Johnson said people should lose weight, with reports that government restrictions on advertising unhealthy foods could come next week.

“I’m not normally a believer in nannying, bossing politics but the reality is that obesity is one of the co-morbidity factors,” Johnson said.

Susan Jebb, Professor of Diet and Population Health at the University of Oxford, said she would be pleased to see Johnson acknowledge the extent of the public health crisis Britain faces when it comes to tackling obesity.

“That’s been brought to the fore by COVID, but actually it’s something that we’ve kind of known all along, but it’s just never got to the top of government’s to-do list,” Jebb, who reviewed the PHE report, told reporters. 

