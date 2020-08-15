Discover Australian Associated Press

UK to quarantine arrivals from France

August 15, 2020

Britain will impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says, citing rising COVID-19 infection rates.

The British government, wary of a second wave of coronavirus, has been removing countries from its safe travel list during the past few weeks based on infection data.

“Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN,” Shapps said on Twitter.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The reimposition of quarantine conditions is hitting Britons’ favourite holiday destinations in the middle of summer and dealing a fresh blow to a desperate travel industry.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would be ruthless when it came to imposing fresh restrictions on arrivals because of the danger of importing fresh cases of the virus.

For UK holidaymakers, France is the second most-visited country behind first-choice destination Spain – which has already been removed from the safe travel list.

Britain usually welcomes about 3.5 million visitors from France each year according to the same data, making France the second biggest market for tourists coming into the UK behind the United States.

