Spanish officials say COVID-19 outbreaks in the country are localised, isolated and controlled. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Everyone is panicking: UK tourist in Spain

By By Elena Rodriguez and Guillermo Martinez

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 14:57:06

British tourists flying home after a holiday in Spain have angrily reacted to an abrupt decision by the UK government to make everyone arriving from the Mediterranean country spend 14 days in quarantine.

Britain’s decision late on Saturday to take Spain off a safe-travel list over a rise in coronavirus cases took effect from midnight, leaving travellers with no time to dodge it, and with major concerns about their returns, tourists at Madrid’s Barajas airport said.

“It’s really bad because it’s just come all of a sudden, it’s not given very much time to prepare so everyone is now panicking,” said Emily Harrison, from Essex, who was taking a flight to London and faced the prospect of having to self-isolate for two weeks.

“It ruins plans for everybody,” Harrison said. “We had a wedding to go to and we had plans to visit friends and family who we haven’t seen in a very long time and now we are going to have to cancel all those plans, so it’s really quiet upsetting.”

Spain was one of the worst hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 290,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths. It imposed very strict lockdown measures to contain the spread, gradually easing them earlier in the summer.

Spain had been on a list of countries that the British government had said were safe for travellers to visit – meaning tourists returning home would not have to go into quarantine.

But it has seen a surge of cases in the last few weeks, forcing lockdowns to be reimposed in some areas.

The British decision follows steps by Norway on Friday to re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain, while France advised people not to travel to Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia.

But a collapse of tourism from Britain would have far more of an impact on Spain’s economy.

Britons made up more than 20 per cent of foreign visitors to Spain last year, the largest group by nationality, a key source of income for a country that depends on tourism for about 12 per cent of its economy.

Some British tourists pointed out that Spain’s mask-wearing rules are much stricter than those in Britain.

“We’re quite frustrated by it to be honest, because it actually feels safer in Spain,” British tourist Carolyne Lansell said of the quarantine decision.

