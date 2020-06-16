Discover Australian Associated Press

Non-essential stores in England are reopening after 83 days of virus lockdown. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

England’s shops back in business

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 09:18:32

After 83 days of coronavirus lockdown, non-essential stores in England are reopening their doors, hoping to get the tills ringing again and start a long road to recovery.

The stores have been closed since March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

While outdoor markets and car showrooms reopened on June 1, Monday will be the big return to business for retailers.

It only applies to England, with stores in Scotland and Wales waiting for guidance from their devolved administrations on when they can resume trading. Non-essential stores in Northern Ireland reopened on Friday.

Getting shoppers spending again is key to Britain’s recovery after official data on Friday showed the economy shrank by a quarter over March and April.

The British Retail Consortium reckons the lockdown has cost non-food stores 1.8 billion pounds ($A3.3 billion) a week in lost revenues.

Stores will look very different from before the lockdown as they will have to observe hygiene and social distancing regulations. Shoppers face queues outside, restricted numbers inside and limitations on trying products.

Some chains are reopening all their English stores, while others are taking a phased approach.

Fashion chain Primark, which with no online offer has not taken a penny in Britain during the lockdown, plans to open all its 153 stores in England.

Marks & Spencer, which has traded online and kept its food halls open, will reopen the majority of its clothing and homewares selling space.

Rival Next is reopening just 25 stores, while department store chain John Lewis is reopening just two. Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone will open 153 Currys PC World stores.

Researcher Springboard said the number of shoppers in early June indicated “a huge amount” of pent-up demand among consumers for shopping in stores.

However, industry executives are cautious.

“The reopening of the stores is not ‘now COVID-19 is over’ … For a lot of people there’s still some reticence to go out,” said John Bason, finance chief of Primark owner Associated British Foods.

Meanwhile budget airline EasyJet’s aircraft will take to the skies on Monday for the first time since March 30, as the British carrier resumes a small number of mainly domestic flights after weeks of lockdown.

Passengers, who under easyJet’s new rules must wear face masks, were to board the airline’s first flight from London’s Gatwick airport to Glasgow that was due to depart at 6am on Monday.

The airline is starting with a minimal service, flying mainly routes within Britain to cities including Edinburgh and Belfast. It is also resuming some domestic and international routes from France, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal.

