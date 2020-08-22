Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
British tourists have again been caught by new requirements for 14 day quarantine, on their return. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

UK tourists try to return as rules change

By Lewis McKenzie, PA Political Reporter

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 09:41:23

British holidaymakers are again scrambling to return home to avoid quarantine, after Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from the country’s safe travel list.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that travellers from those countries would be required to self-isolate for 14 days on UK entry, with the restrictions coming into effect from Saturday at 4 am.

At the same time Portugal was given travel corridor status, meaning that Brits will not have to quarantine on their return to the UK from the country.

Prices for flights from nations on the list requiring quarantine on return rocketed following the announcement by Mr Shapps.

Figures released by Department for Transportindicate that the weekly incidence of cases per 100,000 for Croatia increased from 10.4 on August 12 to 27.4 on August 19, a 164% increase.

Over the same period, Trinidad and Tobago saw a 232% increase while Austria had a 93% increase.

In Scotland, travellers from Switzerland will also be required to quarantine for a fortnight on their return to the country.

Meanwhile a group of MPs urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to adopt a “zero-Covid” approach to tackling the virus.

In a letter to Johnson, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on coronavirus said the measure would “provide clarity and reassurance” to the public.

Group chairwoman, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, said: “The government has failed abysmally to put a clear strategy in place to eliminate coronavirus from the UK.

“The Prime Minister must get a grip and introduce a comprehensive plan to control this deadly pandemic before this winter.”

Mr Johnson is currently holidaying in Scotland with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

The Prime Minister did not return from his holiday last week when exams chaos erupted after thousands of pupils had their results downgraded.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

Australian rules football

How the Rioli family became AFL royalty

The Rioli family's famous footsteps on the AFL will leave another imprint when Daniel Rioli plays in Darwin's Dreamtime game.

news

health

Thirteen more lives lost to COVID in Vic

Victoria has recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths, taking the national toll to 485.

sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.