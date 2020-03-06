Discover Australian Associated Press

More people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, bringing the total confirmed cases to 90. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK virus cases hit 90, top medico grilled

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 21:12:30

The UK now has 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus after Scotland declared three more.

Overall, current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland.

It comes as MPs grill England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, on the UK’s plans for tackling COVID-19.

He told MPs on the health and social care committee it was now “highly likely” there was “community transmission” of coronavirus in the UK.

“I’m expecting the number only to go up, and there are now several – not large numbers – but several cases where we cannot see where this has come from in terms of a clear transmission, either because someone has come directly from overseas or because they’ve had a close contact with someone who has recently returned from overseas,” Whitty said.

“That I think makes it highly likely therefore that there is some level of community transmission of this virus in the UK now.

“I think we should work on the assumption it is here, on very low levels, at this point in time – but that I think should be the working assumption on which we go forward from this point onwards.”

Whitty told MPs the response to coronavirus was already moving into its second “delay” phase, rather than seeking to simply “contain” the disease.

