New father Johnson holds cabinet meeting

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is delaying any paternity leave to head a cabinet meeting. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

New father Johnson holds cabinet meeting

By Michael Holden and Sarah Young

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 17:23:21

A day after his fiancee gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a meeting of his top ministers to discuss how to ease Britain’s lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions over the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

New figures on Wednesday showed Britain has the second-highest official COVD-19 death toll with more than 26,000 deaths, a statistic that puts pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak and fuelled caution in raising restrictions on movement in case that led to a second spike.

The government will also face questions if it fails to meet a target Heath Minister Matt Hancock set of carrying out 100,000 daily tests for the virus by the end of April, with testing seen as key to ending the lockdown.

Johnson returned to work on Monday having recovered after being infected with the virus, which left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, his attention was elsewhere after his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to the couple’s son.

He will delay any paternity leave to head the cabinet meeting on Thursday and later is expected to front a daily media conference for the first time since he fell ill.

Johnson cautioned on Monday it would be risky to relax the stringent economic and social restrictions imposed six weeks ago but with rising unemployment and many companies crippled, the government is coming under pressure to outline an exit strategy.

“I don’t think you’re going to hear specific detail, I think that would be premature frankly,” justice minister Robert Buckland told BBC TV when asked if Johnson would provide some detail of plans to ease the lockdown.

“The British people would expect us to be cautious.”

The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of being slow to react to the crisis by delaying the imposition of the lockdown and then failing to ramp up the provision of protective equipment to frontline staff and the number of tests.

Some 52,429 tests were carried out on Wednesday and Buckland indicated the government would miss its target.

“Even if it isn’t met, we are well on our way to ramping this up,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has put his support behind a new-look trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition "with an Asian and Pacific feel".

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

McLachlan hopeful of no 20-week AFL hubs

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan is optimistic positive news will flow out of state and federal governments and cancel out the need for long-term stays in hubs.

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

news

road accident

Tributes to boys in blue killed on duty

Victoria Police continues to mourn the loss of four officers killed on duty, with tributes across the state as funeral services were held for two of them.

sport

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.