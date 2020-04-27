UK has no lockdown exit strategy in sight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The UK government is urging the public to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

UK has no lockdown exit strategy in sight

By Estelle Shirbon

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 20:13:43

Britain’s stand-in leader has resisted pressure to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, said the government was working privately on how to move out of the lockdown but it would be irresponsible to speculate in public.

“We are at a delicate and dangerous stage and we need to make sure that the next steps are sure-footed,” Raab said during an interview on Sunday on Sky News, urging the public to keep focusing on the current guidance to stay at home.

“We are proceeding very cautiously and we are sticking to the medical advice, the scientific advice, with the social distancing measures at this time, while doing all the homework to make sure that we’re prepared in due course for the next phase.”

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen above 20,000, the latest data showed on Saturday, with the overall figure likely to be significantly higher once deaths in care homes and hospices are tallied.

The economic news has been equally dire. Data released last week showed demand had slumped to an all-time low, retail sales had plunged by the most on record and government debt was surging.

With a Bank of England interest rate-setter warning that the economic contraction could be the worst in centuries, the data added to pressure on the government to give some indication of when and how people and businesses would be able to get to work.

Johnson, who spent a week in hospital in early April including three nights in intensive care, will return to work full-time on Monday and is “raring to go”, Raab said.

On his desk, Johnson will find an open letter from opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arguing that the British government was falling behind the rest of the world in refusing to open up about how it would ease the lockdown.

“Simply acting as if this discussion is not happening is not credible,” Starmer wrote in the letter, which he posted on Twitter on Sunday.

He said he believed the government had been too slow to impose the lockdown, to increase the uptake of testing and to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospital and care home staff.

“We need to see a significant step-change in the government’s response to this pandemic. Decisions need to be taken quicker and communication with the public needs to be clearer,” he said.

On the issue of testing, the government has set itself a target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April. Fewer than 29,000 tests were carried out on April 24, the most recent available data shows.

Raab said capacity now stood at 51,000 a day and he expected a surge in actual tests being carried out in the coming week.

“You always get the exponential increase in a project like this in the last week as the capacity comes on tap,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a big surge in the last week, and we’re on track to hit that target.” 

Latest sport

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

news

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

sport

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

world

virus diseases

UK PM: too risky to relax virus lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Britons for abiding by the coronavirus lockdown but says it's too risky to relax it yet.