UK to impose tougher virus measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting at which he is expected to approve moving to the “delay phase” of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe on Thursday after Britain and Italy unveiled tens of billions of dollars in stimulus in an attempt to stave off a recession.

Johnson will chair a meeting of Britain’s emergency committee – known as COBR – on Thursday afternoon and is expected to decide to move to the so-called “delay phase” from the “contain phase”, a spokesman said.

The British plan for dealing with the outbreak has three main phases – containment, delay and mitigation.

In the delay phase, so called social distancing measures such as school closures, more home working and reducing large scale gathering will be considered, though will not necessarily be approved immediately.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose to 456 as of Wednesday, up from 373 a day earlier.

Eight people in the United Kingdom with the virus have died.

Johnson’s meeting comes a day after his treasurer announced a STG30 billion ($A60 billion) package of measures designed to help the economy in the face of the outbreak.

Measures set out included:

– A STG1 billion business rates holiday for retail, leisure and hospitality firms with a rateable value of under STG51,000.

– The government will fully meet the cost of providing statutory sick pay for up to 14 days for workers in firms with up to 250 employees, providing over STG2 billion for up to two million businesses.

– Reforms to the benefits system to make it easier to access funds will provide a STG500 million boost to the welfare system, along with a STG500 million hardship fund.

– A STG3000 cash grant to businesses eligible for small business rates relief.