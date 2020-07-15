Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

A second wave in Britain "could be more serious than the one we've just been through". Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

UK winter could see 120,000 virus 2nd wave

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 10:25:36

Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario, health experts say.

With COVID-19 more likely to spread in winter as people spend more time together in enclosed spaces, a second wave of the pandemic “could be more serious than the one we’ve just been through”, said Stephen Holgate, a professor and co-lead author of a report by Britain’s Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS).

“This is not a prediction but it is a possibility,” Holgate told an online briefing on Tuesday. “Deaths could be higher with a new wave of COVID-19 this winter, but the risk of this happening could be reduced if we take action immediately.”

The United Kingdom’s current death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 is about 45,000, the highest in Europe. Including suspected cases, more than 55,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

The AMS said there is a “high degree of uncertainty” about how the UK’s COVID-19 epidemic will evolve but outlined a “reasonable worst-case scenario” where the reproduction number – or R value – rises to 1.7 from September 2020 onwards.

The R value – the average number of people an infected person will pass a disease on to – is currently between 0.7 and 0.9 in the UK and daily case and death numbers are falling. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

“The modelling estimates 119,900 hospital deaths between September 2020 and June 2021,” the AMS report says, more than double the number that occurred during the first wave.

The warning comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says shoppers in England will have to wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets from July 24 to help reduce the risk of a new pick-up in the spread of the coronavirus.

In Scotland, which has its own powers over public health, as well as other countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, it is already compulsory to wear face coverings inside shops.

