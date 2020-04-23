Discover Australian Associated Press

The UK has no plan to review a decision to allow Huawei to take part in its 5G network rollout. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

UK won’t change decision on Huawei in 5G

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 01:16:41

Britain’s government made a firm decision to allow China’s Huawei to have a role in building the country’s 5G phone network and as far as the foreign ministry’s top official understands it is not being reopened.

The UK decided in January to allow Huawei into what the government said were non-sensitive parts of its 5G network, capping its involvement at 35 per cent.

Australian politicians and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sternly criticised the decision as being dangerous for intelligence-sharing between the countries.

Asked whether he would advise the foreign minister to try to change the government’s position on Huawei on Tuesday, Simon McDonald, permanent under secretary and head of the diplomatic service at the foreign ministry, told lawmakers: “As you know … the government decided to proceed with an investment but with very strict conditions … As far as I know that … is a firm decision and is not being reopened.”

“China is a very important partner of the United Kingdom and I think it’s compatible to proceed with the Huawei decision and have the strategically independent relationship that I have been talking about.”

Australia banned the Chinese company from taking part in its 5G rollout after security officials found there was no way to protect networks from a hostile state actor.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said Huawei’s involvement would be reduced further than the current 35 per cent threshold, but did not provide a timeline.

Pompeo has not ruled out denying Five Eyes intelligence sharing with the UK over the Huawei decision, saying America will never send sensitive information through a network it does not trust.

But Mr Pompeo has also vowed the US will work with the UK to ensure the safety of its networks.

