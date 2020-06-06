Ukraine eyes Aussie, Chinese tourists

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Australians could visit his country without a visa. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ukraine eyes Aussie, Chinese tourists

By Pavel Polityuk

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 02:40:26

Ukraine is considering cancelling its visa requirement for tourists from China, Australia, New Zealand and Arab countries in order to attract more visitors once lockdowns ease and bring more money into the economy, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says.

The government expects the economy to shrink 12 per cent in the second quarter after a 1.5 per cent drop in the first quarter.

“It is necessary to liberalise the visa policy: if countries cancel visa requirements for Ukrainians who come to them, we will cancel for them too. We need to compete for tourists,” Zelenskiy said.

According to the president’s communications department, a foreign tourist usually spends $US120-150 ($A173-216) a day and stays in Ukraine for an average of three to four days.

About 14 million tourists visited Ukraine in 2018.

Last year, Ukraine introduced electronic visas for citizens of 52 countries, including China and Australia. A single 30-day visa costs $US85.

European Union citizens can enter for short trips without a visa.

Latest sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

news

politics

Protest could trigger health 'catastrophe'

The chief medical officer says it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus infected indigenous communities, as Australians hold Black Lives Matter rallies.

sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.