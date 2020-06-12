Ukraine lets foreigners get surrogate bubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than 30 couples have arrived in Ukraine and been united with their surrogate-born children. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Ukraine lets foreigners get surrogate bubs

By AAP

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 18:14:54

Authorities have allowed foreign parents into Ukraine to collect babies who were born to surrogate mothers and stranded in the eastern European country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman says 31 couples have arrived and been united with their children.

“It is a special day. All government bodies have reacted quickly and helped… I have already met parents from Spain, whose daughter was born five weeks ago,” said Lyudmila Denisova on her Facebook page.

Andrea Diez, of Argentina, who got to see her child for the first time, echoed Ms Denisova’s sentiment.

“It’s a very good ending of the story, unbelievable,” Ms Diez said.

A total of 125 babies around Ukraine were awaiting parents from abroad. Denisova said 88 more families had received entry permits and would arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The infants were stranded in Ukraine after the country closed its borders to prevent virus infections.

The newborns attracted wide attention after Biotexcom, the country’s largest surrogacy operation, posted a video showing dozens of babies in two large rooms of the hotel where the clinic puts up clients.

The company sought to reassure parents in 12 countries – China, the United States, Italy, Spain, Britain, France, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, Mexico and Portugal – that their children were receiving good care, showing nurses bathing and caressing them.

Ukraine has a thriving surrogacy birth industry and is one of the few countries that allows foreigners to participate.

About 50 clinics offering surrogate birth arrangements operate in the country, where economic struggles drive many Ukrainian women to become surrogate mothers.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

Australian rules football

AFL to welcome fans as restrictions ease

Fans will soon be allowed to go to AFL matches after the national cabinet decided to further ease coronavirus restrictions.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

news

virus diseases

Please respect health orders: NSW premier

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked people not to put the NSW Police force in a difficult position over Sydney rallies in support of Black Lives Matter.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.