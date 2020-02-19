Discover Australian Associated Press

EG Group has made a bid for Caltex Australia's convenience retail business. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

oil and gas - downstream activities

UK’s EG Group offers competing Caltex bid

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 12:05:40

Britain’s EG Group had offered to acquire Caltex Australia for $3.9 billion in cash and separate shares to be issued in a newly listed company on the ASX.

EG Group’s offer comes on the heels of a sweetened takeover proposal from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard last week.

The offer from the British retailer includes the sum to buy Caltex’s convenience retail business and a stake in a new company, under which the remaining assets of Caltex would be bundled.

The separate company, dubbed Ampol, would trade on the Australian Securities Exchange and would include Caltex’s existing fuel and infrastructure business and international shipping and trading operations.

Under the deal, shareholders will receive about $15.62 in cash and one share in Ampol for each Caltex share they hold, Caltex said, but did not disclose what the total dollar value of the latest takeover offer was.

Caltex said on Monday it would allow Couche-Tard to conduct additional due diligence after the Canadian firm raised its buyout offer to $8.8 billion.

Quebec-based Couche-Tard had bumped up its cash offer by 2.0 per cent to $35.25 a share in a final attempt to sway the oil refiner and convenience store firm after reports of EG Group’s interest in the company had emerged.

EG’s offer allows Caltex to continue paying dividends before the deal is implemented and to pay a fully franked special dividend to its shareholders to distribute remaining franking credits.

The suitor has indicated it would also consider buying up to 10 per cent of Ampol for an additional cash consideration, Caltex said in a statement.

The board was considering the proposal, the company said.

