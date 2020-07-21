Discover Australian Associated Press

Uluru's traditional owners say tourists flying to the area may put their community at risk. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Uluru owners want airport kept shut

By Greg Roberts

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 17:14:36

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he supported calls from traditional owners to close the airport near Uluru to protect them from tourists that might be carrying COVID-19.

Mutitjulu community, inside the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park with a population of about 300 people, has called for the closure of Connellan Airport which is due to reopen on August 1 and the suspension of flights bringing tourists to the Yulara resort town.

Mutitjulu residents shop at Yulara where there are no quarantine facilities and the Mutitjulu Community Aboriginal Corporation said it was likely asymptomatic visitors who should be quarantining in Alice Springs would come in contact with community members.

Already visitors to the park had ignored self-quarantine rules since it was reopened by the federal government on June 19, the MCAC statement said, following the start of the COVID-19 shutdown in March.

“The plan to resume flights from Victoria and NSW from 1 August poses an unacceptable health risk to the community’s residents,” the statement said.

MCAC chairwoman Gloria Moneymoon said the Uluru Kata Tjuta board of management and Central Land Council supported the community’s call “to close the park if the government does not close the airport and cancel all flights until further notice”.

The corporation has also written to Mr Gunner and Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt.

Australian Aboriginal people are regarded as more vulnerable to COVID-19 and complications or death from the virus than non-indigenous people due to high rates of chronic disease.

MCAC director Craig Woods urged people to “postpone your holiday, stay home and keep the Mutitjulu community safe”.

Mr Gunner said he supported the position of the Muitjulu elders but the decision was a Commonwealth government one.

He said he had concerns about the airport, including what to do with people from declared coronavirus hotspots, including Victoria, Greater Sydney and now NSW’s Eurobodalla Shire after an outbreak in Batemans Bay.

“We don’t have and don’t want a quarantine facility at the Rock, we think it’s the wrong spot for a facility” Mr Gunner told ABC radio.

People from coronavirus hotspots would likely have to be taken by bus for a five-hour trip to Alice Springs to go into 14 days of isolation, which he doubted visitors would want to do and would be a “headache” for the NT Government.

A statement from the Commonwealth Government operators Parks Australia, who will make the decision on the airport, said its “number one priority was the health and safety of Uluru-Kata Tjuta’s Indigenous community, as well as that of our staff and visitors”.

It was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Victoria and NSW and was in regular contact with Uluru’s board of management, MCAC, NT Police and others, the statement said.

