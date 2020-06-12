Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Clint Gutherson scored as Parramatta overhauled a 10-point deficit to beat Penrith 16-10 in the NRL. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

By Matt Encarnacion

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 21:54:47

Parramatta fans can officially start dreaming of a breakthrough premiership after equalling their best start to a season since their most recent title triumph. 

The Eels extended their unbeaten start to their campaign with a 16-10 comeback win over neighbourhood rivals Penrith on Friday night. 

Not since they last lifted the trophy in 1986 have Parramatta, who retain top spot on the ladder with this victory, opened the season with five consecutive victories. 

Brad Arthur’s side did it the hard way in front of a crowd of 507 at Bankwest Stadium, stealing the win with a three-try, six-minute blitz in the second half. 

The Panthers themselves were looking at their best start since their maiden premiership in 1991 when they scratched their way to a 10-0 half-time lead. 

But it was former Panthers centre Waqa Blake who was the catalyst, scoring the Eels’ first try in the 62nd minute before setting up the second, scored by Clint Gutherson, in the next set. 

Parramatta completed the comeback three minutes later when a Mitchell Moses grubber wrong-footed the Penrith fullback for Ryan Matterson to touch down.

The Panthers fought hard in search of the equaliser in the final minutes, but were held out by a desperate Eels defence. 

Penrith suffered a setback in the opening set of the game, when second-rower Kurt Capewell limped off with a suspected knee injury. 

After a closely contested opening 20 minutes, it was Parramatta who cracked first when Brian To’o danced over down the right flank. 

Penrith star Nathan Cleary, playing in his first match since serving a two-game ban for flouting social-distancing regulations, stepped up for his first attempt on goal.

The Eels did their best to put him off, with the DJ playing ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd, the song Cleary was dancing to when busted on TikTok. 

The ruse paid off, with Cleary hooking his shot badly. 

The Panthers were unmoved, however, taking a two-try lead into the break when Josh Mansour took advantage of a poor defensive read to score. 

The visitors also showed plenty of commitment in defence, at one stage turning the Eels away for five consecutive sets on their line early in the second half. 

Then Blake turned the game on its head. 

First the centre stiff-armed Stephen Crichton to score, before he broke into the backfield for Gutherson in the next set to get the comeback in full swing. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash AFL rival Hawks in Geelong

Geelong have smashed AFL rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday, with David Teague saying the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

Australian rules football

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

rugby league

Full crowds possible by August: V'landys

With federal government on Friday allowing sports stadiums to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NRL are targeting August for a full re-opening.

news

virus diseases

Sydney protests Aboriginal custody deaths

People have gathered in Sydney to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, after the premier asked people not to put police in a difficult position by rallying.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats smash AFL rival Hawks in Geelong

Geelong have smashed AFL rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.