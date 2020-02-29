Juventus to meet Inter behind closed doors

Italy’s Serie A league has confirmed five matches, including Sunday’s mouth-watering clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Italy is Europe’s worst-hit country, with 17 deaths from the virus and 650 infections.

The outbreak is focused on a small cluster of towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

The Italian government on Monday banned all sporting events in six regions of the country including Piedmont where Juventus’ home city of Turin is located.

Serie A said in a statement on Thursday the other games to be played in empty stadiums would be Udinese-Fiorentina, AC Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal and Sassuolo-Brescia.

It also laid down guidelines for who will be allowed into stadiums.

Only media working for broadcasting rights holders would be able to attend and there will be no news conferences.

A maximum of 100 people “connected directly with the organisation of the match” will be given access plus match delegates, anti-doping staff, stewards and security officials.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead the table on 60 points, one ahead of Lazio, while Inter are third on 54 with a game in hand.