Juventus to meet Inter behind closed doors

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Maurizio Sarri will lead Juventus against Inter before an empty stadium due to coronavirus fears. Image by EPA PHOTO

Feature Report

Juventus to meet Inter behind closed doors

By AAP

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 09:08:24

Italy’s Serie A league has confirmed five matches, including Sunday’s mouth-watering clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Italy is Europe’s worst-hit country, with 17 deaths from the virus and 650 infections.

The outbreak is focused on a small cluster of towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

The Italian government on Monday banned all sporting events in six regions of the country including Piedmont where Juventus’ home city of Turin is located.

Serie A said in a statement on Thursday the other games to be played in empty stadiums would be Udinese-Fiorentina, AC Milan-Genoa, Parma-Spal and Sassuolo-Brescia.

It also laid down guidelines for who will be allowed into stadiums.

Only media working for broadcasting rights holders would be able to attend and there will be no news conferences.

A maximum of 100 people “connected directly with the organisation of the match” will be given access plus match delegates, anti-doping staff, stewards and security officials.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead the table on 60 points, one ahead of Lazio, while Inter are third on 54 with a game in hand.

Latest sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

tennis

Barty downed by Kvitova in Doha semis

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

cycling

NZ's Strong claims world points race gold

Corbin Strong has secured points race gold for New Zealand at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin.

rugby league

Folau tipped to be Man of Steel contender

Hull coach Lee Radford says former Wallaby Israel Folau could be a candidate for Super League's Man of Steel this year with Catalans Dragons.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Two more Australians contract COVID-19

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia, but while COVID-19 continues to spread, the WHO has yet to declare a pandemic.

sport

swimming

Clean sport my focus: Mack Horton

Mack Horton has commented following CAS handing down an eight-year ban to his swimming rival, Sun Yang.

world

virus diseases

WHO raises coronavirus risk to 'very high'

The World Health Organisation has raised its global coronavirus risk alert from "high" to "very high".