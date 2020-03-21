Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Harry Perryman (pic) and Toby Greene have kicked four goals each in GWS' big win over Geelong. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

By Rob Forsaith

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 23:12:18

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio predicted the AFL’s most resilient team will win this unprecedented season and on Saturday night he started work on claiming that title, setting up a clinical 32-point win over Geelong.

Defender Adam Kennedy tweaked his right hamstring in the opening quarter and played no further part in the contest, but Coniglio helped the undermanned hosts rally at Giants Stadium.

Coniglio booted two opening-half goals and finished up with 19 disposals in his first game as skipper and GWS triumphed 17.3 (105) to 11.7 (73).

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman each contributed a game-high four goals and created plenty of others as the Giants responded to every challenge in style.

Greene (16 possessions) spent some time on the ball and lifted in the premiership quarter to help his team bust the contest open, while intercept king Nick Haynes was typically busy for GWS.

Round one is far too early to make any bold predictions, let alone for a competition that could soon be placed on hiatus and drag on long beyond September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were plenty of promising signs from the expansion club.

At times it was easy to forget last year’s grand finalists were playing without injured stars Tim Taranto, Zac Williams and Callan Ward, let alone the fact they were a man down on the bench.

“Both teams showed resilience. It’s been a different week,” GWS coach Leon Cameron told reporters.

“I’m proud of the boys … we’re pleased because we really rate Geelong and respect them. We knew it was going to be a hard game.”

Cameron suggested Kennedy’s hamstring injury was not severe.

Mitch Duncan was sensational for the visitors and Gary Ablett had a game-high 24 possessions, but the Cats couldn’t match the Giants’ goal-kick accuracy nor intensity across the four quarters.

“We just couldn’t convert the way they did. But not many teams can,” Cats coach Chris Scott said.

“At stages you just had to take your hat off to them, they nailed goals that not many teams do.” 

GWS’s quest for grand-final redemption got off to a cracking start when Daniel Lloyd slotted two goals in two minutes.

With seven minutes remaining in the opening term, GWS had already opened up a 17-point lead by kicking more goals than they managed in the entire 2019 grand final.

“I understand there is going to be comparisons between the last game of last year and how you start this year,” Cameron said.

“People are always interested. To be honest we moved on pretty quickly.”

The Cats trimmed GWS’s lead to four points late in the first quarter then early in the second term, but that was as close as they came to hitting the front.

