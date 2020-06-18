Unemployment rate rose further in May

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The unemployment rate has climbed further in May to 7.1 per cent. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

labour

Unemployment rate rose further in May

By Prashant Mehra

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 13:17:10

Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 7.1 per cent in May, its highest level since 2001, following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

There were 227,700 jobs lost during the month, with a decrease of 89,100 jobs in full-time work and 138,600 people in part-time employment, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The Australian economy lost 835,000 jobs combined in April and May, the ABS said.

The rise in the unemployment rate – from a revised 6.4 per cent in April – reflects the ongoing impact of strict social distancing measures imposed from late March that led to widespread business closures.

Economists had, on average, expected the unemployment rate to jump to 7.0 per cent, with about 100,000 jobs lost in the month.

While steep, the unemployment rate masks the extent of the impact of coronavirus, given the ABS data’s focus on people looking for work.

The weak job market conditions were reflected in the participation rate – or the percentage of people looking for work, dropping by 0.7 percentage points to 62.9 per cent, the lowest level since January 2001. 

It was underlined by an underemployment rate of 13.1 per cent, down 0.7 percentage points and an under-utilisation rate – or the rate of people looking for more working hours – rising 0.1 percentage points to 20.2 per cent.

The jobless rate would have been even higher at 9.6 per cent had people not stopped looking for work, the ABS said.

It estimated that a combined 2.3 million people – or one in five employed people – were affected by either job loss between April and May or had fewer hours than usual in May.

The impact was also likely capped partly due to the JobKeeper wage subsidy program under which businesses keep workers on their books during the crisis with a fortnightly payment of $1500.

All states reported a rise in unemployment.

The biggest jump was in Western Australia, where the jobless rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

Queensland and South Australia hit 7.9 per cent, Northern Territory rose to 7.4 per cent while NSW ticked up slightly to 6.4 per cent, from 6.3 per cent.

Victoria’s unemployment rate also rose to 6.9 per cent from 6.0 per cent.

The Australian dollar slipped on the news to as low as 68.36 US cents. It was trading at 68.58 US cents by 1300 AEST from 69.09 US cents at the close of trade on Wednesday. 

Latest sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Tigers look for more goals without Dusty

Richmond, who will miss Dustin Martin for Thursday's clash with the Hawks, have been working on their offensive output after the dour AFL draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Tigers lose Dusty, O'Meara boosts Hawks

Richmond will be without superstar midfielder Dustin Martin for Thursday night's AFL clash at the MCG with Hawthorn, for whom Jaeger O'Meara returns.

news

politics

Albanese under pressure over Anthony Byrne

A federal Labor MP has been counselled by Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese over his "unacceptable and inappropriate" text messages lashing colleagues.

sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.