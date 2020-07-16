Australia’s unemployment rate jumped to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June, with 69,300 jobs lost during the month.
labour
Unemployment rate rose to 7.4% in June
July 16, 2020
Latest sport
Australian rules football
Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge
After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.
rugby league
Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests
Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.
cricket
Aust name squad for possible England tour
Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.
Australian rules football
AFL plans to bring grand final forward
The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.