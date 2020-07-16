Unemployment rate rose to 7.4% in June

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's unemployment rate climbed to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

labour

Unemployment rate rose to 7.4% in June

By AAP

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 12:15:54

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June as more people looked for work following the gradual easing in coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Another 69,300 jobs were lost during June, although overall jobs increased by 210,800 for the month.

This was on account of part-time employment rising by 249,000, while there was a decrease of 38,100 in people with full-time work, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The rise in the unemployment rate – from 6.4 per cent in April and 7.1 per cent in May – reflects the ongoing impact of social distancing measures imposed from late-March that led to widespread business closures.

Economists had, on average, expected the unemployment rate to jump to 7.3 per cent with about 100,000 jobs added in the month.

The Australian dollar slipped on the news, from 70.03 US cents just ahead of the release of data. By 1200 AEST, it was trading at 69.92 US cents.

ABS data showed the participation rate – or the percentage of people looking for work, rose by 1.3 percentage points to 64 per cent, reflecting the gradual recovery in job market conditions.

The underemployment rate slipped 1.4 percentage points to 11.7 per cent and the under-utilisation rate – or the rate of people looking for more working hours – decreased 1.0 percentage points to 19.1 per cent.

All states and territories, except the Northern Territory recorded an increase in employment during the month.

South Australia had an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, followed by Western Australia at 8.7 per cent, while Queensland recorded 7.7 per cent.

Victoria’s jobless rate eased to 7.5 per cent, while New South Wales fell to 6.9 per cent.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.