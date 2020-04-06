JobKeeper laws will pass this week: Porter

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sally McManus says now the government is consulting with the ACTU, better decisions are being made. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

JobKeeper laws will pass this week: Porter

By Colin Brinsden

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 15:18:25

Attorney-General Christian Porter is adamant the $130 billion JobKeeper payment legislation will be passed by the federal parliament when it holds an emergency session on Wednesday, however long it takes.

While there has been wide support for the Morrison government’s third and massive stimulus package, there has been some criticism of parts of the plan.

“We are pushing the $130 billion lifeboat out into the roughest economic seas Australia has ever had to see and people need to decide whether or not they want to help us push the boat out, but it is going out on Wednesday,” Mr Porter told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“We’re not going to be arguing about timing and process and speculative possibilities in the weeks to come. This, and the changes necessary to make JobKeeper happen, are happening next Wednesday.”

Labor’s industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said he wanted the legislation to be passed so the money gets to business and then into the pockets of workers.

“This system as announced by the government will be improved and can be approved,” Mr Burke told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Porter, who is also leader of the house and industrial relations minister, says the legislation is still being nutted out in his own department and Treasury.

But he insisted it would be shared before it goes before the House of Representatives.

The JobKeeper package provides $1500 a fortnight to workers through their employer in an attempt to prevent businesses closing down during the pandemic.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the government had made some “real good decisions” in terms of the wage supplement and the childcare subsidy.

But she was concerned about 1.1 million casual workers were missing out on the payment because they haven’t had 12 months continuous service, particularly in the arts and entertainment and construction industries.

She is also concerned by the government’s push to make changes to awards covering millions of workers made in the last couple of weeks through Fair Work Act legislation rather than through collaboration.

“We don’t want unintended consequences. We don’t want a situation where we change workers’ rights and leave it open for some employers to be opportunistic … some employers might abuse that,” Ms McManus told ABC television’s Insider program.

Mr Porter said he was listening to the ACTU on the matter of casual workers and was trying to come up with a definition for these cases.

“When you see the final draft you will see we are trying to be as inclusive and reasonable as possible.” Mr Porter said.

He also said the legislation had a six-month cut off and would have to be re-submitted through another sitting of parliament if the pandemic drags on beyond that period.

Mr Burke said he hoped Mr Porter was listening to those concerns because there was a risk of “perverse outcomes” the way the scheme had been presented.

He wanted to see it as wage subsidy and not turn out to be a “balance sheet subsidy” for business and will be putting forward improvements in the parliament if necessary.

“Improvements that can be done to make sure people do not fall through the cracks,” he said. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

Johns backs Gould as NRL CEO replacement

Phil Gould has been backed by Matthew Johns to step up as NRL CEO amid speculation the former NSW coach is being discussed as Todd Greenberg's replacement.

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

news

virus diseases

Mystery Qld cases spark extra virus tests

Queensland health workers have been asked to carry out more tests for the COVID-19 due to a number of cases that are unaccounted for.

sport

rugby league

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.