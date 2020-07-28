Union survey highlights aged care issues

KEY FINDINGS OF UNION SURVEY INTO CORONAVIRUS AND AGED CARE

* The United Workers Union has released a national survey of 1000 aged care workers

KEY FINDINGS

* Three in 10 residential aged care workers say they’ve received no additional training in coronavirus safety measures or correctly using PPE

* More than two thirds of aged care workers do not feel very prepared to deal with a virus outbreak

* Four in 10 workers do not feel their aged care facility has communicated their infection plan well

* One in three home care workers say they do not have enough hand sanitiser and gloves

* Only one in 10 home care workers say they have a contactless thermometer

* Two-thirds of residential care workers and one half of home care workers say their workloads have increased in the pandemic

* 75 per cent of workers say they don’t have enough staff to provide quality care

* Nine out of 10 aged care workers are worried their colleagues may have to work if they have mild symptoms because of a lack of leave

* Only 16 per cent of workers report their providers have offered some form of paid pandemic sick leave.