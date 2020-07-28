Universities offer case for virus supports

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Universities will present their case to senators for support in the face of plummeting revenue. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Universities offer case for virus supports

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 17:14:22

Universities will present their case to senators for extra support in the face of plummeting revenue and expected higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of tertiary education bodies will face the COVID-19 Senate committee on Tuesday.

The sector forecasts it will lose $16 billion over the next four years, about three-quarters of which is down to international students being unable to attend. 

It also says it could shed 21,000 staff within the next year.

The government has guaranteed universities it will fund the expected number of domestic student places throughout 2020 even if some drop out because of the crisis.

It has also outlined a package of changes to course funding it says will increase the number of places on offer by 39,000 over the next three years, although that doesn’t come with any extra money other than indexation.

Universities Australia says the sector is grateful for the funding guarantee for this year and an easing of the regulatory burden.

But it is disappointed the government has changed the rules several times to explicitly exclude university staff from the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described universities as “large corporates”, and said they should draw on their cash reserves to get through the recession.

The Regional Universities Network says its members are vital for growing regional economies and contribute widely to their local communities and the nation.

Universities Australia said history showed demand for domestic places increased during economic downturns, but the sector might not be able to cope.

“The current capped system will not be able to cater to those additional Australians who want to study to boost their skills to work in the post-COVID-19 economy,” Universities Australia wrote in a submission to the committee.

The committee will also hear from TAFE directors and the unions that represent university staff and students.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

health

Vic aged home residents move as cases rise

Victoria's premier has expressed no confidence in privately-run aged care centres in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases in them continues to grow.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.