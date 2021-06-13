COVID suppression strategy to continue: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will continue to pursue its aggressive suppression strategy of COVID-19.

He told reporters in the UK, where he is attending the G7 summit as an observer, that he would “rather be living in the arrangements we have in Australia than anywhere else in the world”.

Mr Morrison said despite the high vaccination rates in the UK, which has led to fewer coronavirus hospitalisations, the country is still experiencing “very high numbers of cases”.

“At this stage of the pandemic, it is not clear where it goes next … the potential for new strains and other things to occur – it means there is still much we don’t know,” he said on Saturday (GMT).

Australia’s suppression strategy has kept the nation’s borders closed and seen states go into lockdown over a small number of COVID-19 cases.

Victoria is the most recent state to do so, with Melbourne emerging from a two-week lockdown on Friday.

Strict restrictions, including a ban on home gatherings, a 25km travel limit and mandatory masks indoors and outdoors, are likely to remain in place for at least a week.

While Mr Morrison said Australians weren’t allowed to travel overseas, they can “go to sporting games, or they can go to work, they can live in an economy that is bigger today than it was before”.

“In Australia, we’ve been in a position where we have been able to suppress the virus and keep it out. That sadly hasn’t been able to be achieved here and across Europe and the United States and so their experience has been very very different,” he said.

“We’ll continue to take an Australian path on this which protects the lives and livelihoods and learn from the experiences of other countries.”

Asked what percentage of Australians will need to be vaccinated before international travel can resume, Mr Morrision replied: “We haven’t set any mark on that”.

He added it would happen “when the medical advice suggests that we should”.

Victoria recorded one new COVID-19 case on Sunday – a close contact of an already infected person, who has been quarantining throughout their infectious period.

Some 17,102 Victorians were tested in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, while 14,390 received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at state-run hubs.

Authorities continue to investigate the single new case reported on Saturday, a man in his 30s from City of Melbourne with a young family, who is likely a part of the state’s Kappa strain outbreak.

Six new exposure sites have been added overnight across Southbank and the Docklands, including an office tower near Marvel Stadium, a McDonald’s and a supermarket.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said he was confident a link would be found but said he was more concerned about undiscovered cases because of low testing rates.

“There may well be more out there,” he told reporters on Saturday.

He asked Victorians to make each other accountable for possible coronavirus symptoms and to encourage each other to get tested.

There are more than 3000 primary close contacts in quarantine as a result of the state’s latest outbreak, as well as more than 100 exposure sites.

Opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier criticised the government for lacking a plan for the path out of restrictions, asking how many daily tests would make them confident.

While in the UK, Mr Morrison has also taken part in talks on a more equal global distribution of vaccinations and how to best prepare for outbreaks of other diseases.