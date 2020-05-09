SA to lift most virus shackles with limits

Alcohol-free outdoor dining and outdoor sports training can resume and up to 30 people will be allowed to attend funerals across South Australia from Monday, as the state begins to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Universities and TAFE colleges will also be allowed to resume face-to-face learning, public swimming pools and libraries can reopen, and open house inspections and home auctions will be permitted under a raft of changes announced on Friday.

In almost all cases, numbers will be limited to 10 people at a time and all social distancing provisions will still apply.

However, SA will allow up to 20 people to attend a funeral indoors and up to 30 people outdoors.

Premier Steven Marshall says the changes are possible because of the excellent work across SA and the nation to tackle the health crisis.

“Now we’ve got to do everything we can to bring unemployment down, get people back to work,” he said.

“But we’ve got to do it in a way that is not going to jeopardise the incredible performance and gains we’ve made.

“Life as we know it will never be the same. But we have come a long way in the last eight weeks.”

SA plans to lift more restrictions in June and expects, along with the rest of the nation, to have moved to a “COVID-19 safe economy” by some time in July.

Mr Marshall said locals were also being encouraged to get out into the state’s regions with all restrictions on caravanning and camping also lifted.

The changes came as South Australia recorded no new virus infections on Friday, leaving the state with only two active cases from its total of 439.

SA has confirmed only one new case in the past 16 days.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said while some restrictions were set to go, all people should still maintain social distancing measures and good hygiene.

Handshakes, hugs and kisses also remain on hold except among close family members.

“People have realised that we all have a duty to do all of these things to help the whole community,” Professor Spurrier said.

“I think that has definitely strengthened South Australia.”

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said any further lifting of restrictions could depend on compliance with the new measures from Monday.

“One of the things that allows us to move from our current restrictions is the strong compliance within the community,” he said.

“It’s one of the factors we will be taking into account when we look at whether or not South Australia is ready to move to the next step.”