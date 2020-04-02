Discover Australian Associated Press

WA has been told it has an obligation to ensure passengers on the Artania are well enough to travel. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Passengers off COVID-afflicted ship in WA

By AAP

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 19:22:22

The final passengers have disembarked from the coronavirus-afflicted Artania cruise ship, which remains docked in Fremantle despite being told to sail back to Germany.

The Department of Home Affairs says 12 people who were not fit to travel by aircraft on Sunday, when about 850 German passengers were flown home, disembarked on Wednesday.

Dozens of others on board who were previously confirmed as suffering from COVID-19 are being treated at Perth hospitals, with some in intensive care.

The ship remains at the port with around 450 crew on board, despite being ordered to leave by the Australian Border Force although federal Attorney-General Christian Porter says it does not need to go immediately.

After Mr Porter said the government had a “humanitarian obligation” to help the 12 passengers, describing some as very unwell and too frail to fly, WA Health Minister Roger Cook said medical staff from the Department of Health went on to the ship to assess those on board.

The passengers were then transported to a CBD hotel, where they will undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was very disappointed the ship had not departed.

He urged the ABF and the Commonwealth to act immediately, including providing protective equipment to resolve the “stressful” issue.

“I think the federal government needs to step up here. If the ship needs to be cleaned, well clean it and then get it on its way,” he said.

Mr McGowan said he was concerned about the prospect of more people on board contracting the coronavirus, agreeing Christmas Island could be a better place to quarantine them for two weeks to see whether symptoms developed.

“I don’t want the Artania to serve as an attractor (to Fremantle) for cruise ships from elsewhere,” he said.

Home Affairs said the Commonwealth continued to work with the WA government to ensure the Artania was able to depart Australian waters “as soon as reasonably practicable”.

Luke Geneve, vessel operations manager for shipping agent Inchcape Shipping Services, told AAP the Artania was stocking medical supplies and it was not yet known when it would depart.

Mr Cook confirmed 28 new cases in WA overnight, including a four-year-old, nine healthcare workers and three cruise ship travellers, taking the state’s total to 392.

From Thursday, COVID-19 testing will be made available to anyone showing signs of fever and acute respiratory infection.

Also on Wednesday, mining billionaire Andrew Forrest promised to spend up to $160 million procuring medical supplies and equipment from China to help Australia through the pandemic.

Mr Cook said the WA government would reimburse Mr Forrest’s foundation Minderoo at cost for any protective equipment found to be fit for purpose.

